Three children among 16 illegal immigrants detained in Sepang

File picture shows an immigration officer segregating sick detainees from the others before providing medical care. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimSHAH ALAM, July 13 — Three children were among 16 illegal immigrants arrested by the Selangor Immigration Department in raids at several rented houses in Sepang, near here, early today.

The department’s enforcement chief James Lee said the detainees were 12 Cambodians and four Indonesians aged between two and 53.

According to him, the Cambodians comprised seven women and two men with two boys and a girl, while the Indonesians consisted of three women and a man.

“During the three-hour raid which began at midnight, a total of 20 foreigners were screened, and 16 were detained for various Immigration offences.

“Seven of them were found not to have any legal travel documents while the remainder were detained due to overstaying,” he said in a statement here.

Lee added that the detainees were then taken to the Immigration Department’s office here for further investigation. — Bernama