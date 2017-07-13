Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Malaysia

Three children among 16 illegal immigrants detained in Sepang

Thursday July 13, 2017
06:16 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Liu Xiaobo, Chinese dissident who won Nobel, dies at 61Liu Xiaobo, Chinese dissident who won Nobel, dies at 61

The Edit: Here’s how to make banana bread ice cream cakeThe Edit: Here’s how to make banana bread ice cream cake

The Edit: Spanish judge gives date for exhumation of DaliThe Edit: Spanish judge gives date for exhumation of Dali

Killer of Nemtsov, Putin critic gets 20-year jail termKiller of Nemtsov, Putin critic gets 20-year jail term

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture shows an immigration officer segregating sick detainees from the others before providing medical care. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimFile picture shows an immigration officer segregating sick detainees from the others before providing medical care. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimSHAH ALAM, July 13 — Three children were among 16 illegal immigrants arrested by the Selangor Immigration Department in raids at several rented houses in Sepang, near here, early today.

The department’s enforcement chief James Lee said the detainees were 12 Cambodians and four Indonesians aged between two and 53.

According to him, the Cambodians comprised seven women and two men with two boys and a girl, while the Indonesians consisted of three women and a man.

“During the three-hour raid which began at midnight, a total of 20 foreigners were screened, and 16 were detained for various Immigration offences.

“Seven of them were found not to have any legal travel documents while the remainder were detained due to overstaying,” he said in a statement here.

Lee added that the detainees were then taken to the Immigration Department’s office here for further investigation. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline