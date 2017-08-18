Three charged with online insults against PM

Ng Thai Quen, 19, is pictured outside the Cyber Court at Duta Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur, August 18, 2017. ― Pictures by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — A roti canai seller, a recruiter and a teenage storekeeper were today jointly charged at the Kuala Lumpur Cyber Court with intentionally posting offensive content about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak online.

The trio were charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 that criminalises the intentional creation and transmission of derogatory communications material to hurt another.

Ng Thai Quen, 19, is accused of posting an image on Facebook of the prime minister's head superimposed on a dog's body with the Umno log on its chest and ridden by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor on December 15, 2016.

Nor Sabariah Abdul Kadir, 29, is seen outside the Cyber Court at Duta Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur, August 18, 2017. Recruiter Nor Sabariah Abdul Kadir, 29, is alleged to have posted remarks calling the prime minister a robber and embezzler, also on Facebook, on February 1.

Hawker Mazlan Yusoff, 48, is accused of posting a doctored image of Najib's head superimposed on the the body of China's founding father, Mao Zedong, on November 11, 2016 under an alleged pseudonym.

All three face a maximum fine of RM5,000 and a prison term of no more than a year upon conviction.

They pleaded not guilty and judge Zainal L. Salleh set bail at RM3,000 with one surety each. Case mention was set for October 27.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria prosecuted while Rajsurian Pillai and Farida Mohammad represented Sabariah. Ng and Mazlan were unrepresented.

