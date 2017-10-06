Third time proves fatal for Sibu businessman

SIBU, Oct 6 — A prominent businessman from Sibu, Sarawak, and his friend were gunned down yesterday afternoon in the same area where two previous attempts were made on his life.

The businessman, Lau Ngik Yin, 47, and Loh Lik Siong, 21, died on the spot after they were each shot twice by a gunman while they were seated in a cafe along Lorong Pahlawan here.

A third person at their table, a woman from China, escaped unhurt.

Witnesses said the suspect, who wore a red jacket and had a helmet on, stormed into the shop and shot the victims from a distance of five metres before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Sarawak CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said police had formed a special task force to investigate the double murder.

“It is still too early to establish a motive behind the murders,” he said.

Lau, said to be involved in the timber and entertainment industries, had escaped two similar shootings in 2012 and 2014.

In the first incident, Lau escaped with injuries to his back but his wife, Law Leh Kuong, was killed, while they were seated in an eatery along the same road.

Two years later, he was shot in the same area while also in an eatery with three bodyguards and a friend. Lau escaped with non life-threatening injuries.

In 2015, Lau, a bodyguard, a police superintendent and two former policemen were acquitted by the Sessions court over a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

They were alleged to had conspired to shoot a 35-year-old Sarawakian businessman in Bandar Utama in June 2014.

In the incident, the targeted businessman escaped unhurt while his female companion sustained injuries to her shoulder and chest.