‘Therapy’ for LGBT mooted at PAS workshop

A proposed ‘therapy’ is mooted at a PAS workshop for those from the LGBT community. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― “Therapy” to treat the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community was floated in a recent PAS workshop on outreach activities to the community.

During the morning session at the one-day workshop, a speaker identified as Dr Ahmad Solehin, was reported presenting a paper where he told attendees about the proposed treatment for those from the LGBT community.

“Among holistic therapies that are proposed is to reduce the wrong of pornography addiction, breaking off the LGBT social media network ties, carrying out puasa sunat (voluntary fast), finding a positive sphere that is free from LGBT and using hormone therapy from doctors,” he was quoted saying by PAS mouthpiece HarakahDaily.

He reportedly told workshop participants that they are not merely dealing with efforts to lead the LGBT community back to the right path, but were also facing the alleged “influence” of international LGBT movements from the social, political and legal aspect.

“We can use the 'snowball' technique for the LGBT community to introduce us to new contacts who are also involved with lesbian, gay and transgender.

“As ‘pendakwah’ (evangelists), we should approach them in small groups such as through ‘usrah’ (religious discussion) programmes among themselves without revealing their identity to others,” he also said.

The Saturday workshop was organised by the PAS Dewan Muslimat’s bureau for “dakwah” or evangelism, a unit of the party’s women’s wing which is reportedly tasked with outreach to both Muslims and non-Muslims.

The bureau’s chair Dr Mardhiyah Hayati Salleh had at the workshop said: “This workshop is intended to provide understanding to PAS evangelists and several NGOs, about the LGBT issue and to plan the appropriate action plan to be carried out.”

According to Harakahdaily, another speaker at the workshop held last weekend in Kuala Lumpur’s Sungai Penchala had told attendees to use their counselling skills to convey Islamic teachings to the LGBT community and to form relationships with the them to better understand their nature.

“The challenges that they face is bigger than what ordinary people face because their physical and emotions are different from other ordinary people.

“They don't want us to consider them as a problematic group. We have to invite them to love the original physical [body] that Allah created for them,” she was quoted saying by the Islamist party’s portal.

A workshop on a strategic “dakwah” plan to tackle the LGBT issue in Malaysia was also carried out during the afternoon session, HarakahDaily said.

This reportedly involved an action plan covering education, the development of a support system, identity building and planning on methods to reach out to the LGBT community.