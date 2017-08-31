Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Thailand seizes 136 pangolins, 450kg scales believed from Malaysia

Tools

Malaysia customs officers display pangolin scales seized over the weekend during a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang in this file picture taken on August 2, 2017. Thai Customs seized pangolins and scales believed to have originated from Malaysia. ― Reuters picBANGKOK, Aug 31 — Thai Customs officers seized 136 pangolins and 450kg of the animal's scales destined for Laos and China when they intercepted two pick-up trucks in Prachuabkhirikhan early today.

According to Seized Goods Divison acting director Vorachit Deachborvornlak, initial investigations have not ruled out the probability the seized pangolins and its highly-prized scales originated from Indonesia and were smuggled into Thailand from Malaysia.

“We strongly believe the pangolins originally came from Indonesia before they were smuggled into Malaysia and later to Thailand to be sent to Laos and China as their final destinations,” he said when contacted here today.

He said that earlier, the customs officers received a tip-off on an attempt to smuggle wildlife and spotted the two pangolin-laden pick-up trucks which were driven by two local men about 2am in Prachuabkhirikhan.

The two men gave the customs officers the slip under cover of darkness while the vehicles underwent a thorough search.

Nevertheless, Deachborvornlak said, the authorities were confident of nabbing the suspects as they had their personal details as well as house address.

On the seized pangolins, he said five of them subsequently, died,

A kilogramme of pangolin scales, according to him, can fetch about 10,000 Baht (about RM1,250) upon reaching China, while a live animal will most probably end up in the kitchen of restaurants serving exotic delicacies.

So far this year, his department had seized 2.9 tonnes of the nocturnal animal and its highly sought-after scales, added Deachborvornlak. — Bernama

