Thai suspects admit to previous drugs smuggling acts into Malaysia

BANGKOK, March 14 — The three suspects behind last Sunday’s attempt to smuggle 304kg of heroin into Malaysia through Narathiwat in southern Thailand have admitted to their alleged “success” in smuggling large amount of drugs into the neighbouring country.

According to a source in Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), the three male suspects made the admission during interrogation sessions with police’s investigators.

“The suspects told investigators, they have been successful in smuggling similar amount of drugs (into Malaysia), about six or seven times before this,” he told Bernama, without revealing his identity because he was not authorised to issue statements to the media.

The three suspects from Pattani were arrested after the authorities stopped their Malaysia-bound lorry at a checkpoint in Narathiwat and discovered the high-quality heroin, which the police believe would be shipped to a third destination upon reaching the neighbouring country.

Two of the suspects were nabbed inside the lorry, while another one was picked up in follow up operations.

In an earlier media report, the NSB announced the amount of Heroin they seized in the operation in Narathiwat was 280kg.

The authorities, according to him, were in the midst of tracking down a suspect whom they believed played a major role on sourcing the heroin from the Golden Triangle and attempting to smuggle it into Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the NSB chief Lt Gen Sommai Kongvisaisuk said the huge seizure of 304kg heroin in one single operation in Narathiwat was a huge success for the agency as it matched half of the total amount of heroin confiscated by the authorities last year.

Its chief Lt Gen Sommai Kongvisaisuk said, the huge seizure indicated there was high demand for drugs in the international market.

Syndicates especially inside the WA Special Region, in Myanmar he said, have been trying to satisfy the high demand by increasing drug production and using neighbouring countries as their transit points for access to the international market. — Bernama