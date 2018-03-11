Thai police seize Malaysia-bound lorry laden with 280kg heroin

BANGKOK, March 11 — Thai police intercepted a lorry carrying 280kg of heroin at an immigration and customs checkpoint in Narathiwat, southern Thailand – just minutes before the vehicle could cross the border into the Malaysian state of Kelantan today.

According to Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) chief, Lt Gen Sommai Kongvisaisuk, two local men from the Pattani province who were inside the vehicle were nabbed in the 5pm (local time) police operation.

“We managed to stop the lorry laden with the drug at Narathiwat’s immigration and customs checkpoint just before it could cross into Malaysia.

“Upon inspection, the (enforcement) officers found 800 heroin bars weighing 280kg concealed inside the lorry,” he told Bernama here today.

Sommai noted that the success behind the major drug seizure was also due to close cooperation between the Thai anti-narcotics police and their Malaysian counterparts stationed along the border.

However, he did not explain the Malaysian police role in the drug seizure. — Bernama