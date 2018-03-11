Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Thai police seize Malaysia-bound lorry laden with 280kg heroin

Sunday March 11, 2018
10:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Putin says he will ‘never’ give Crimea back to UkrainePutin says he will ‘never’ give Crimea back to Ukraine

The Edit: Reboot your system with a spring detoxThe Edit: Reboot your system with a spring detox

DPM tells Chinese not to be swayed by Opposition’s pledgesDPM tells Chinese not to be swayed by Opposition’s pledges

China’s parliament puts Xi on course to rule indefinitelyChina’s parliament puts Xi on course to rule indefinitely

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BANGKOK, March 11 — Thai police intercepted a lorry carrying 280kg of heroin at an immigration and customs checkpoint in Narathiwat, southern Thailand – just minutes before the vehicle could cross the border into the Malaysian state of Kelantan today.

According to Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) chief, Lt Gen Sommai Kongvisaisuk, two local men from the Pattani province who were inside the vehicle were nabbed in the 5pm (local time) police operation.

“We managed to stop the lorry laden with the drug at Narathiwat’s immigration and customs checkpoint just before it could cross into Malaysia.

“Upon inspection, the (enforcement) officers found 800 heroin bars weighing 280kg concealed inside the lorry,” he told Bernama here today.

Sommai noted that the success behind the major drug seizure was also due to close cooperation between the Thai anti-narcotics police and their Malaysian counterparts stationed along the border.

However, he did not explain the Malaysian police role in the drug seizure. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram