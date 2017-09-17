Thai police seize 1.2 tonnes of Malaysia-bound ganja

BANGKOK, Sept 17 — The police in southern Thai thwarted attempts to smuggle a large amount of ganja bound for Malaysia when they seized 1,285kg (1.28 tonnes) of the drug in two separate incidents in Songkla and Satun.

A man was detained in Songkla on September 12 while another was picked up in Satun, two days later to facilitate investigations.

Provincial Police Region 9 Acting Chief, Lt Gen Ronnasil Phusara said the police found 589kg at a rented house in Chana, Songkla whereas another 697kg of the drug was seized in Satun.

“The men told police the ganja was destined for Malaysia,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said the ganja which originated from neighbouring Laos, was smuggled into Thailand and transported to the southern provinces.

According to Ronnasil, the man nabbed in Satun claimed he was paid 10,000 Baht (RM1,250) by a Thai man to take the drugs and drop it at a certain location but the plan failed as he was arrested by the police. — Bernama