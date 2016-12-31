Thai police finds two bodies believed to be of drowning victims at Pantai Tok Bali

Rescuers carrying out a search and rescue effort to locate two victims of drowning at Pantai Tok Bali in Pasir Puteh today amid strong waves, December 31, 2016. ― Bernama picKOTA BARU, Dec 31 ― The Royal Thai Police has found two bodies in the waters of Tak Bai, Narathiwat, believed to be the missing teenage boys feared drowned at Pantai Tok Bali, Pasir Puteh on Dec 25.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Dr Ab Rahman Ismail said the bodies were found by villagers and Thai policemen at 9.30 pm last night and 10.30 am today, at Pantai Belawang, Tak Bai, 45 nautical miles from the spot the teenagers went missing.

“The two bodies are believed to be that of the missing teenagers based on the clothes on them.

“We have contacted their families about the find and (at press time) they are on their way to the Narathiwat Hospital for identification process,” he told a press conference at Kelantan Golf and Country Club, here today.

Ab Rahman said the search and rescue operation by 160 members of various government agencies would be called off once family members identify the bodies.

In the 4.13 pm incident, the two teenagers, Ahmad Haziem Anizam,14, and his friend, Amir Azfa Rafar,13, from Selising, were feared drowned while swimming at the beach.

Two of their friends, Muhammad Firdaus Mustafa,16, of Kampung Taweh in Gaal, and Amir Shahir Zakima,13, of Kampung Nering here, managed to swim to safety. ― Bernama