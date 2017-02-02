Terengganu town consultant says RM180,000 tree’s cost included transport from Brazil

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said he will take legal action against those who have implicated him and the state government in the purchase and planting of the trees. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — A consultant for a township in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu under fire for planting a RM180,000 tree has explained that the cost had also included its transportation from Brazil.

Zaini Ibrahim, director of Perunding Irzi Sdn Bhd that is the lead consultant for the project, also said that the second Ceiba chodatii tree also known as silk floss tree, will be planted at another entry point to Bandar Baru Kuala Nerus.

“There is no mention of the tree in the contract. What was made known were two iconic landmarks,” Zaini was quoted saying by The Star daily in a report today.

The contractor thought the tree would be a great landmark and he went out of his way to choose the type of the tree.”

Zaini said the rest of the 100-hectare land would be planted with local trees and plants.

Yesterday, Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said he will take legal action against those who have implicated him and the state government in the purchase and planting of the trees.

Ahmad Razif said he was not aware of the existence or planting of the Ceiba chodatii tree because the project was under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department.

“The mentri besar has been linked to and accused of something that we genuinely doesn’t know about,” Zaini was quoted saying in the same report today.