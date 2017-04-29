Terengganu MB says Mat Rempit menace down by 95pc

KUALA NERUS, April 29 — Terengganu managed to reduce illegal street racing following the launch of various programmes involving those illegal racers, also known as “Mat Rempit”, including motorsport in Gong Badak State Sports complex here since last year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said the facilities at the circuit had been fully utilised by the youth in Terengganu.

“It is not easy to achieve zero illegal racing but we managed to overcome the social ill by 95 per cent and it is a big success if it can be solved in the long run,” he said when officiating the Terengganu Drag Battle 2017 here last night, which was attended by over 2,000 motorsport fans.

The circuit, built at a cost of RM126 million last year, has been recognised by the Automobile Association of Malaysia (AAM) and is equipped with the Cub Prix circuit of a distance of 1.35 kms, sprint test (0.95 km), drift and three categories of Grand Stand.

Meanwhile in his speech, Ahmad Razif hoped that with the new circuit, which has a 25,000-capacity, state and international motorsport championships would be held here as part of the state’s bid to clinch a name in the international arena.

He said currently Terengganu has Mohammad Harith Farhan Baharin, who represented the country in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) and Qabil Irfan Azlan, 5, dubbed as Velentino Rossi Junior and young motorsport icon. — Bernama