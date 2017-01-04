Terengganu flood evacuees up to 10,734

The Besut district recorded the highest number of victims with 4,152 (1,147 families) now staying at 51 evacuation centres compared to 1,476 (361 families) at 23 centres last night. ― Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 4 — The number of flood victims in Terengganu has risen to 10,734 compared to 4,352 at 9pm last night.

The relief centres have been increased to 124 from 77 to shelter 3,161 families.

The Social Welfare Department through its 'Infobanjir' application, stated that Besut district recorded the highest number of victims with 4,152 (1,147 families) now staying at 51 evacuation centres compared to 1,476 (361 families) at 23 centres last night.

Hulu Terengganu district also sees an increase in flood victims, with 3,610 (1,109 families) staying at 34 evacuation centres compared to 1,845 (576 families) at 24 centres last night.

The department said the number of victims in three districts had also increased — Kemaman (894), Setiu (1,597) and Dungun (451).

However, the number of flood victims in Marang remained at 30 (10 families) who are sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Putih.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department in its website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that the water level in six rivers in four districts had exceeded the danger level.

Sungai Besut recorded a rise in two locations, Kampung La (22.22 metres) exceeding the danger level of 21.80m and Jambatan Jerteh (9.78m) above the danger level of 8.90m.

Two rivers in Setiu also recorded a rise - Sungai Chalok in Jambatan Chalok (8.52m) exceeding the danger level of 8.40m and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap (23.38m), above the danger level of 21.50m.

Two other rivers at Hulu Terengganu - Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping recorded 21.50m exceeding the danger level of 20.00m and Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong (24.61m), above the danger level of 24.50m.

In Dungun, Sungai Dungun also recorded a rise at two locations — Kuala Jengai (22.83m) exceeding the danger level of 21.00m and Jambatan Jerangau (12.91m), above the danger level of 12.50m. — Bernama