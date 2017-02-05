Last updated Sunday, February 05, 2017 4:16 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Terengganu eyes new varsity for professionals with Quranic knowledge

Sunday February 5, 2017
02:35 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘La La Land’ continues dance to the Oscars with DGA winThe Edit: ‘La La Land’ continues dance to the Oscars with DGA win

The Edit: Japan’s most beautiful garden is a wisteria wonderlandThe Edit: Japan’s most beautiful garden is a wisteria wonderland

The Edit: Put your best foot forward with Art, My Foot shoesThe Edit: Put your best foot forward with Art, My Foot shoes

The Edit: Bicycle makes a comeback in China with bike-share appThe Edit: Bicycle makes a comeback in China with bike-share app

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Terengganu's executive committee member in charge of education, science, technology and state transformation A. Latiff Awang said discussions between the state and federal governments to build the university still in the preliminary stage. — Picture courtesy Facebook/A. Latiff AwangTerengganu's executive committee member in charge of education, science, technology and state transformation A. Latiff Awang said discussions between the state and federal governments to build the university still in the preliminary stage. — Picture courtesy Facebook/A. Latiff AwangKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Terengganu government is aiming to open a new university that can produce professional graduates who are also well-versed in the Quran and Islamic knowledge.

The Barisan Nasional state’s executive committee member in charge of education, science, technology and state transformation A. Latiff Awang however said discussions between the state and federal governments to build the university still in the preliminary stage, Utusan Malaysia reported on its website today.

“We hope that our wish can be realised soon to complete the state government’s wish to make Terengganu the hub of knowledge,” he was quoted saying after officiating the opening of SM Imtiaz Yayasan Terengganu (SMIYT) Marang at SK Wakaf Tapai near Marang in Terengganu.

According to the report, the tertiary institute would be called Universiti Imtiaz (University of Distinction).

If approved, Universiti Imtiaz would be managed under Yayasan Terengganu and would take on the post Form 5 school leavers from SMIYT Marang, Utusan Malaysia Online reported further.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline