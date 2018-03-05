Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Terengganu Expo 2018 to be expanded to all districts, MB says

Monday March 5, 2018
Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said the Terengganu Expo programme will enable the respective districts to promote their products and uniqueness. — Bernama picMentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said the Terengganu Expo programme will enable the respective districts to promote their products and uniqueness. — Bernama picKUALA NERUS, March 5  — The success of the Terengganu Expo 2018, held here, has inspired the state government to also hold it in other districts in Terengganu beginning next month.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said through the programme, it would enable the respective districts to promote their products and uniqueness.

“I have informed the state executive council members to be prepared because the Terengganu Expo 2018 is not the fits and will not be the last because a similar expo, but on a smaller scale, will also be held at the district level, and if there is time, in all state constituencies.

“So, after this, there’ll be eight more similar expositions,” he told a media conference at the closing of the Terengganu Expo 2018 at the Gong Badak Sports Complex yesterday.

The expo, held since Feb 28, drew 621, 338 visitors. — Bernama

