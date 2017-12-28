Terengganu Education Dept needs RM280,000 for repair work at flood-hit schools

Fourteen schools in Terengganu were affected by the recent floods. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 28 ― The Terengganu Education Department has applied for a RM280,000 allocation from the Ministry of Education for repair work of damages at 14 schools which were affected by the recent floods.

Its director Shafruddin Ali Hussin said repair work on minor damages at the affected schools had been carried out and expected to be fully completed before the 2018 school session commenced on January 1.

“The damage and losses in the recent floods were not much as early measures had been taken by the schools to minimise damage,” he told Bernama here today.

After the massive floods in Terengganu in 2014, he said the department advised all schools to take early measures, like shifting the valuable items to safer and higher grounds, with the approaching of the monsoon season. ― Bernama