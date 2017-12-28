Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Terengganu Education Dept needs RM280,000 for repair work at flood-hit schools

Thursday December 28, 2017
10:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Here are the five climate heroes of 2017The Edit: Here are the five climate heroes of 2017

India makes move to stop allowing ‘triple talaq’ divorcesIndia makes move to stop allowing ‘triple talaq’ divorces

Three cops suspected of robbing family in PerakThree cops suspected of robbing family in Perak

The Edit: Personalise your Mini with ‘Mini Yours Customised’The Edit: Personalise your Mini with ‘Mini Yours Customised’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Fourteen schools in Terengganu were affected by the recent floods. — Bernama picFourteen schools in Terengganu were affected by the recent floods. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 28 ― The Terengganu Education Department has applied for a RM280,000 allocation from the Ministry of Education for repair work of damages at 14 schools which were affected by the recent floods.

Its director Shafruddin Ali Hussin said repair work on minor damages at the affected schools had been carried out and expected to be fully completed before the 2018 school session commenced on January 1.

“The damage and losses in the recent floods were not much as early measures had been taken by the schools to minimise damage,” he told Bernama here today.

After the massive floods in Terengganu in 2014, he said  the department advised all schools to take early measures, like shifting the valuable items to safer and higher grounds, with the approaching of the monsoon season. ― Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline