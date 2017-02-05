Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 12:05 am GMT+8

Tengku Adnan tells Jalan Alor traders not to hike prices

Sunday February 5, 2017
11:51 PM GMT+8

 Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor warned hawkers and traders in Jalan Alor not to hike prices to ensure they would not suffer the same fate as Petaling Street which is getting less visitors. — Bernama picFederal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor warned hawkers and traders in Jalan Alor not to hike prices to ensure they would not suffer the same fate as Petaling Street which is getting less visitors. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Traders and hawkers in Jalan Alor, Bukit Bintang here have been warned not to take advantage of foreign tourists by raising the prices of their products.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said this was to ensure they would not suffer the same fate as Petaling Street which is getting less visitors.

“I hope traders will not take advantage of tourists by arbitrarily raising the prices of their goods. This is important to protect the nation’s image and that of Jalan Alor itself.

“This is because we want repeat tourists in the future. They are our country’s mini ambassadors when they return home,” he told reporters after opening the 1Federal Territories Bukit Bintang Parliament festival here, tonight.

Tengku Adnan hoped the programme organised by the ministry could boost ties and togetherness among the communities.

The event which was enlivened by a lion dance and music by buskers was attended by more than 3,000 people including foreign tourists. — Bernama

