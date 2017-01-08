Tax on religious bodies only for those who abuse faith for personal gain, minister says

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar reportedly said the income tax amendment was aimed at individuals using religion for personal gains. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The controversial ‘religious’ tax will only be imposed on those using their faith for personal gain, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has said.

The Borneo Post quoted Wan Junaidi as saying that all religious institutions should not fear being taxed as they already qualify for tax exemptions – as long as their income is solely for religious activities.

He said the recent amendment to the Income Tax Act’s Schedule 6, which lists income which is exempt from tax already states that religious institutions and organisations qualify for tax exemption.

“If their income from donations contributed by followers or from rental of the properties are solely for the purpose of religious worship activities or the advancement of religion, then they automatically qualify for the tax exemption.

“The amendment is, in fact, targeting individuals using religion for personal gains,” he reportedly said after an earth breaking ceremony of the Batang Kayan waterfront project in Lundu yesterday.

Religious bodies were up in arms over a recent tax amendment that affects income generation from running religious organisations.

The Income Tax Act’s Schedule 6, which lists income which is exempt from tax, includes under item 13(1)(b) “a religious institution or organisation which is not operated or conducted primarily for profit and which is established in Malaysia exclusively for the purposes of religious worship or the advancement of religion”.

However, in the Finance Bill 2016 that was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on November 23 and by the Dewan Negara on December 15, an additional requirement that the income be meant for “charitable purposes” was introduced, starting year of assessment 2017 and onwards.

The lack of information regarding the proposal has caused confusion among religious bodies, with the Sabah Council of Churches claiming that the amendment involves only non-Muslim religious bodies.