Taman Melawati residents press Selangor MB for clarity on park plans

A site view of the proposed location to develop the convention centre in Taman Melawati, September 9, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― Citing conflicting information, a residents’ association in Taman Melawati wants Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to clarify once and for all plans for a neighbourhood park and convention centre.

Razman Hakimi Abdullah, chairman of the Residents Association of Taman Melawati Jalan ABC, said its members remain unconvinced by the mentri besar’s assurance Monday that his state government will not rush to build a convention centre in place of the original proposed Melawati Central Park they desired.

“Our position is clear ― the Melawati residents want the plan for Melawati Central Park to be revived because we want to have a Central Park besides Melawati Mall and not a Convention Center,” Razman Hakimi said in a statement today.

He claimed Azmin’s reported statement following the residents’ protest last Saturday did not address the crux of their concern that there be no change to the original park plan or its location as proposed by the developer, Sime Darby Property.

News portal Free Malaysia Today had reported Azmin promising not to scrap the proposed park, adding that the Gombak MP’s service centre in the vicinity would be dismantled to make way for the park.

Razman Hakimi then asked the MB to explain why the tender notice for the construction of the proposed convention centre was only issued in May this year if the decision was made last year, based on the developer’s statement last Saturday.

He also noted that the local council had responded to another resident in a letter confirming the development of a convention centre with recreational facilities within two years, adding to the confusion.

He ended by saying “Taman Melawati residents want clear, transparent and precise information” from their MB and MP as well as the Ampang Jaya City Council so they can “move forward and get Melawati Central Park back on track.”