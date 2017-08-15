Talk to me and not press about tourism tax share, Nazri tells Sarawak, Sabah

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz urged the governments of Sarawak and Sabah to speak directly to him if they were dissatisfied with the distribution of the tourism tax. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Federal Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz urged today the governments of Sarawak and Sabah to speak directly to him if they have any misgivings about the distribution of the tourism tax.

He said he has yet to be approached by either state government leaders although their remarks have been reported, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

“They have not [approached me], they only talked in the papers. What’s the point of talking to the press?”

“If you want to know [about the tax collection], come and see me. If he is not, I have no time for him. Don’t waste my time.

“I take that you are not serious, you just want to make yourself well known and popular,” Nazri was quoted telling a news conference after launching a wax museum in I-City, Shah Alam.

It was unclear who Nazri was addressing based on the news report.

Foreign tourists will be charged a flat rate of RM10 a room per night at hotels nationwide from September 1 as tourism tax, which will be collected by the Customs Department.

National news agency Bernama previously reported the governments of Sarawak and Sabah being unhappy that their states would only get a RM1 share for every RM10 collected, with Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Abang Openg claiming the distribution differed from the original agreement of 33.33 per cent.