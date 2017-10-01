Tahfiz school student receives Pingat Hang Tuah for bravery during fire

BANGI, Oct 1 — A raging fire did not stop Mohamad Farid Iskandar Mohd Zulkarnain, 12, from showing enormous courage to go back to save his friend who fell while trying to escape the fire at a religious school in Baling, Kedah, in August.

On August 6, Mohamad Farid Iskandar, the eldest of the two siblings woke up from sleep and saw thick smoke in the dormitory on the third floor of Maahad Tahfiz Al-Quran Wartabiyyatul Islamiah in Telok Teduri, Baling, Kedah.

Realising the fire was raging on, he immediately alerted his six other sleeping friends and quickly they went downstairs to find buckets and water hose before making their way back up to the third floor to douse the flames.

As the fire raged on and the situation became extremely dangerous, they decided to stop their efforts and went downstairs to save themselves. However, one of his friends, Hazwan, fell and Mohamad Farid Iskandar made his way back to save his friend.

Today, he received the Pingat Hang Tuah from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, for his bravery and courageous act, in conjunction with the National Welfare Day 2017, organised by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry at the Bangi Industrial Training and Rehabilitation Centre.

For his bravery, Mohamad Farid Iskandar took home cash prize of RM5,000, a trophy and a certificate of appreciation.

The event that was also attended by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim and her deputy Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun. — Bernama