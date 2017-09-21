Tahfiz school fire arson, says Fire and Rescue Dept

Rescue workers gather outside the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. ― Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 ― The Fire and Rescue Department has ascertained arson as the cause of the fire at a Islamic residential religious school in Kuala Lumpur that claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers last Thursday.

Its director-general, Datuk Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim, said today the incendiary fire started at the door of the hostel on the third level of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah School, based on the testimony of witnesses and rescued occupants and supported by the effects of the fire at the entrance, such as spalling on the wall near the door, and mass loss on the door, ceiling, cupboards and shoe rack.

The clean burns on the wall around the door of the hostel reinforced the evidence of where the fire started at the door, he said.

“The fire is believed to have been started with the torching of petrol that was poured on the towel rack, shoe rack and wall in front of the door to the hostel on the third level,” he said at a press conference here.

Twenty-three people, 21 of them students and two teachers who also served as wardens, were burnt to death in the fire.

Wan Mohd Nor said the fire then spread to the ceiling and razed the door to the third level.

“The presence of LPG (petroleum liquefied gas) released from two gas cylinders caused the flames to spread quickly to the entire hostel.

“Furthermore, the massive fire load in the hostel also caused increased heat, causing the sleeping victims to meet a fiery end in such a short time,” he said.

Wan Mohd Nor said the department’s investigation team also found solid evidence, namely the two gas cylinders, green in colour with red stripes, at the front door of the hostel.

“Both cyclinders were empty and the valves were opened,” he said. — Bernama