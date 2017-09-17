Tahfiz fire tragedy: Students to resume classes in October

The fire that broke out on Thursday killed 21 students and two teachers at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre in Jalan Keramat Ujung. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — The students of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre in Jalan Keramat Ujung here are expected to resume classes latest by October at a new building located not far from their temporary building, which suffered a fire tragedy on Thursday.

Its principal, Mohd Zahid Mahmood said the new building was undergoing renovation.

“We will bring in furniture and other items needed. The building will also be inspected by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to obtain a certificate of fitness.

“When all these processes are completed, the students will resume their studies there,” he told reporters here today.

He said the centre was now left with 18 students, between the ages of 13 to 17, who survived the tragedy in which 21 students and two teachers perished at 5.15am on Thursday.

During a media conference convened abruptly last night, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said seven youths, aged 11 to 18 years, were detained to help in investigations over the fire at the tahfiz centre.

Amar Singh said the fire was believed to be due to arson arising from exchanges of insults between the tahfiz’s students and outsiders.

Six of the seven suspects detained tested positive for drugs and are being remanded seven days until Sept 22 to assist investigations. — Bernama