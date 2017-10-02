Syed Saddiq claims offered RM5m to take up Oxford scholarship

Syed Saddiq said today his ‘dignity cannot be sold.’ — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he will forego an Oxford University scholarship valued at RM400,000, after he was allegedly offered RM5 million to pursue this.

The former national debater said he also chose to surrender the scholarship for postgraduate studies in public policy in order to continue serving as the party’s Youth chief and raising issues of national importance.

Despite his attendance at today’s press conference, he also asserted that the event was organised by the individuals he accused of trying to bribe him to leave the country ahead of the 14th general election.

“The press conference today was not planned by me. It was planned by this group, I will get RM5 million and grants to start debate schools throughout the country.

“For that, I need to leave Malaysia and come out with open statements to attack Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir,” Syed Saddiq said.

Syed Saddiq named an individual employed by Putrajaya as the person responsible, but this may not be published for legal reasons.

Aside from the alleged bribe, he further claimed that he and other former debaters have been harassed to leave politics.

“Tell those bloody fools I will not bow down. If any personal attack goes against my family, I will reveal who are those behind it, those who have met me, including which minister. My dignity cannot be sold,” Syed Saddiq stressed.