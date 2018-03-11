Syabas: Water supply in Selangor, KL almost fully restored

Water supply to the Keramat AU3 area in Hulu Klang was restored after days of water disruption, March 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Water supply has returned to nearly 92 per cent of areas, with Petaling remaining the only area still facing significant disruptions, Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) said today.

As of 7am today, Syabas said water supply at Hulu Selangor and Kuala Langat was fully restored, 97.3 per cent restored in Klang, 96.8 per cent in Kuala Lumpur, 91.9 per cent in Gombak, and 74.5 per cent restored in Petaling.

The firm said efforts were also being taken in some areas to increase the water pressure and coordinate distribution.

The areas include Taman Puchong Perdana, Taman Puchong Indah, Taman Impian Indah, PPR Pinggiran Bukit Jalil, Taman Aman Sari, Taman Kiara (Taman Mutiara), Subang Jaya (SS12 to SS19), Hyatt Saujana, Zero Lot Temasya Glenmarie, Hicom Glenmarie, Taman Tenaga and Taman Bukit Kuchai in Petaling region; Pandan Cahaya, Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Jalan Jelawat, Taman Cahaya, Sommerset Close (Jln Yaakob Latiff) Housing and Sri Melaka Flat in Kuala Lumpur region; certain areas in Shah Alam (Sections 16, 17, 19, 20, 21 23, 24, 25), certain areas in Padang Jawa, Telok Menegun, Kg Lombong, Johan Setia and Bukit Komandol in Klang region; and Bukit Antarabangsa (Puncak Anthenum Condo), Jalan Wangsa Ukay 5A, Kg Indah Permai and Kg Tasik Permai in Gombak region.

Over 500,000 households in Selangor have been affected by repair work at the SSP3 water treatment plant since Wednesday.

What was supposed to have been a 10-hour job became longer than expected when a surge vessel system burst suddenly at the SSP3 plant.