Syabas: Water supply fully restored in most affected areas

Monday March 12, 2018
02:19 PM GMT+8

The water disruption started from March 6 when repair works to the broken surge vessel system at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) Water Treatment Plant, Ijok, Selangor was being undertaken. — Picture by Mukriz HazimThe water disruption started from March 6 when repair works to the broken surge vessel system at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) Water Treatment Plant, Ijok, Selangor was being undertaken. — Picture by Mukriz HazimSHAH ALAM, March 12 — Water supply in all areas in Kuala Lumpur, Gombak, Klang, Shah Alam, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Langat is 100 per cent restored, said Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas). 

Only three areas in Petaling are still in the process of  water supply restoration, said the company in its latest update on the matter.

“We take every effort and measure to increase the pressure and flow in the service ponds and distribution systems to accelerate the full restoration process in the high lying areas at the end of the distribution system,” said the statement.

The locations concerned are at Taman  Bukit Kuchai, Bandar Puchong Jaya and Subang Jaya SS12 to SS19.

The water disruption started from March 6 when repair works to the broken surge vessel system at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) Water Treatment Plant, Ijok, Selangor was being undertaken.

It resulted in the restoration schedule for the water supply disruption to be extended, which affected   563,622 consumer accounts.

The water treatment plant is being operated by Syarikat Pengeluar Air Sungai Selangor Sdn Bhd (SPLASH). — Bernama

