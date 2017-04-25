SYABAS: Information on water supply disruption gone viral untrue

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 ― Selangor Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) today denied the information spread on social media regarding water supply disruption in Klang, Shah Alam and Kuala Langat on April 30.

Air Selangor Group corporate communications chief Amin Lin Abdullah, in a statement, said that the information referred to the unscheduled water supply disruption on April 30, 2016.

“We advise users to refer to the smartphone app 'mySYABAS' or visit www.syabas.com.my to get accurate information and updates on water supply disruption,” he said. ― Bernama