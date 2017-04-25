Last updated Tuesday, April 25, 2017 3:02 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

SYABAS: Information on water supply disruption gone viral untrue

Tuesday April 25, 2017
12:18 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Reasons why so many global players are chasing our ProtonReasons why so many global players are chasing our Proton

Annuar Musa called in for MARA investigationAnnuar Musa called in for MARA investigation

The Edit: Google launches second-gen Jump camera for filming VRThe Edit: Google launches second-gen Jump camera for filming VR

The Edit: These very hungry caterpillars can eat your plastic trashThe Edit: These very hungry caterpillars can eat your plastic trash

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 ― Selangor Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) today denied the information spread on social media regarding water supply disruption in Klang, Shah Alam and Kuala Langat on April 30.

Air Selangor Group corporate communications chief Amin Lin Abdullah, in a statement, said that the information referred to the unscheduled water supply disruption on April 30, 2016.

“We advise users to refer to the smartphone app 'mySYABAS' or visit www.syabas.com.my to get accurate information and updates on water supply disruption,” he said. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline