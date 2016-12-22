Syabas calls off remaining Klang Valley water cuts

Residents of Bandar Baru Sultan Suleiman collect water from Syabas tank truck in Port Klang December 21, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Water supply disruptions scheduled for until Christmas eve have been discontinued entirely, said Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) today.

The utility said supply has been restored to most areas at 7am today, following disruptions that began on Monday to facilitate Tenaga Nasional Bhd repairs at Bukit Badong, Hulu Selangor.

“Areas in Zone 1 have achieved 100 per cent recovery, while areas in Zone 2 have achieved 99.5 per cent recovery,” the statement read.

The two areas still without water are Kg Rantau Panjang and Taman Cempaka Sari in Klang, but Syabas said it was working to ensure that supply is resumed by evening.

TNB had shut down its main entry substation in Bukit Badong for what it described as emergency repairs, which were initially scheduled for September but delayed at the request of water firms and the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

The repairs had required three major water treatment facilities along Sungai Selangor to run at lowered capacity, affecting supply to nearly four million consumers in the Klang Valley.

Both power and water utilities were criticised for timing the repairs and resultant disruptions to coincide with a festive period, but explained that the dates were chosen as they were traditionally the days with the lowest water usage.