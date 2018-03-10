Cops looking for SUV driver after motorcyclist dies in North-South Expressway accident

A Mitsubishi Triton and a Yamaha 125ZR caught in fire in an accident KM370 North-South Expressway northbound near Gua Tempurung March 10, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue DepartmentIPOH, March 10 — Police are asking a four-wheel drive vehicle driver to come forward to assist in the investigation of an accident at Km370 North-South Expressway northbound near Gua Tempurung.

The accident which happened at around 3am today, involved two Yamaha 125ZR motorcycles and a Mitsubishi Triton sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Motorcyclist Kasmirudin Karunie, 35, who was heading to Pulau Pinang from Bangi, Selangor, died at the scene.

The other motorcyclist Muhammad Sahlan Mohamad Timil, 19, sustained minor injuries.

Kampar District Police chief Superintendent Ng Kong Soon said the SUV driver fled from the scene after the accident.

“Initial investigation reveals that, Kasmirudin hit a lorry from behind when he tried to avoid it and crashed at the side of the road. He died on the spot.

“However, Muhammad Sahlan who was tailing Kasmirudin could not avoid the accident and crashed into Kasmirudin’s motorcycle. He escaped with slight injuries,” he told Malay Mail over a text message.

Ng said the SUV driver who was coming from the same direction rammed into the two motorcycles.

“Kasmirudin’s motorcycle was thrown into the guardrail while Muhammad Sahlans motorcycle and the four-wheel drive caught fire due to the impact of the crash,” he said.

Ng said police have identified the SUV’s driver and are requesting the driver to come forward to assist the investigation.

He added the post-mortem report confirmed the cause of death was due to poly-trauma secondary to motor vehicle accident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

The said section carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and RM20,000 fine on conviction.