Suspected burglar jumps from third floor to escape cops in Johor

The 21-year-old suspect was injured in his bid for freedom and is now under armed guard in hospital. — iStock.com pic via AFPJOHOR BARU, March 9 — A burglary suspect jumped from the third floor of a hotel in Skudai in a bid to escape the police last night.

Police received information on the whereabouts of the 21-year-old suspect who had hours earlier allegedly broken into a house in Taman Sri Putri in Skudai and fled with RM18,000 in cash and valuables.

A police source said investigators managed to trace the suspect and his 30-year-old female companion to the hotel based on a tip-off.

“Four policemen arrived at the hotel at 8.30pm on the same day and proceeded to raid the suspect’s room on the third floor by knocking and introducing themselves as police officers.

“Police broke down the door when the suspect did not respond.

“When they entered, they found the suspect had fled through the room’s window, leaving the woman behind,” the source told Malay Mail.

However, during the jump, the suspect seriously injured himself. Police later found him at another hotel nearby and he was rushed to hospital.

Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Taib Ahmad confirmed the incident and said the suspect and his partner are under arrest.

“The injured suspect is receiving treatment under armed police guard at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital while investigators will be quizzing the female suspect.

“We seized more than 30 items consisting of seven mobile phones, cash, watches, valuables and also house-breaking tools from the room,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Taib said police have classified the case under Section 457 of Penal Code for breaking into a house and theft.