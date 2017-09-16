Suspect held in Islamic school fire probe

A view shows the second floor of religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― Police have held a person of interest in connection with the religious school inferno that killed 23 people early Thursday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the male was detained yesterday.

Mohamad Fuzi said the police would provide updates if there was a breakthrough.

Separately, the Malaysian Muslim Consumer Association has handed over closed-circuit television footage from several cameras in their building, beside the school, to the police.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed the association handed over several CCTV recordings. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the suggestions and recommendations submitted by the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) set up to investigate the fire that killed 27 students at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Taufikiah Khairiah Al-Halimiah, also known as Pondok Pak Ya in Yan, Kedah, in 1989, were never implemented.

He said the special task force formed to investigate the fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz school (DQIT) would revisit recommendations by the RCI on safety requirements for religious schools.

Zahid, who is also home minister, said fires at religious schools harmed the reputation of the nation’s education system as well as the image of Islamic education.