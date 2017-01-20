Survey: PAS to split Opposition votes in three-cornered fights in GE14

The survey found that 38 per cent of PAS supporters said that they would abstain from voting if they had to choose between BN or Pakatan Harapan in a straight fight. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — It will be tough for Pakatan Harapan and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to win the next general election if it is forced to engage in three-cornered fights against PAS and Barisan Nasional (BN) as support for the Islamist party will split Opposition votes.

A preliminary survey by the Invoke Centre for Policy Initiatives (I-CPI) has found that BN would have the majority in the event of a three-cornered fight.

Out of the 104,340 respondents it polled, 41 per cent said they would vote for BN, 24 per cent said they would vote for Pakatan Harapan while 21 per cent said they would vote for PAS. Another 14 per cent said they would abstain from voting.

“Pakatan Harapan plus PAS support is greater than BN support. The key is how to get PAS voters to vote for Pakatan Harapan,” Invoke strategic director Shaun Kua said during a closed-door briefing on the preliminary survey results last night.

The survey was conducted in Bahasa Malaysia from December 25 last year to January 15 this year.

It also found that 38 per cent of PAS supporters said that they would abstain from voting if they had to choose between BN or Pakatan Harapan in a straight fight.

Of PAS supporters, 39 per cent said they would support Pakatan Harapan while 23 per cent said they would back BN.

Kua said that the results for BN could have been slightly exaggerated as the survey were conducted in Malay, which could have caused Chinese and Indian voters to think it was being conducted by BN.

“We found that Chinese respondents could have given support to BN because they might have been under the impression that this was a BN survey,” he said.

Of those surveyed, 43 per cent of ethnic Chinese and 55 per cents of ethnic Indian said they would vote for BN in the event of a three-cornered fight.

Kua added that I-CPI would run another survey in Mandarin and Tamil to get a more “accurate” response within the next month before publishing the full survey findings.

