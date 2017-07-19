Survey finds one in every three students thinks corruption is okay

A survey on Students’ Perception of Corruption found that one in every three local university students thinks that receiving a present in the form of money, goods or service in return for services rendered is not corruption. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A survey on Students’ Perception of Corruption carried out by the Integrity Institute of Malaysia (IIM) reveals that one in every three local university students thinks that receiving a present in the form of money, goods or service in return for services rendered is not corruption.

In fact, 20.6 per cent of the survey respondents consider direct involvement in the process of appointing family members to fill vacancies in their department is a permissible act.

IIM president and chief executive officer Datuk Dr Anis Yusal Yusoff said 28.1 per cent of the respondents thought that it was not an offence for them to take company-owned properties or items, including pen drives, printer ink or papers for personal use.

He said 37.3 per cent of the respondents assumed that submitting claims for fully-sponsored outstation duties was not wrong.

“The findings from the survey, if used as a yardstick, require us to review what values ​​are being taught and sowed amongst these students,” he said in a press statement, here today.

Dr Anis Yusal said the findings of the survey should not be underestimated and should be given due attention so that future generations can take on better responsibilities.

“We are worried that the students with the above-mentioned views have been influenced by the wrong role models,” he said.

“If these findings are the perception of corruption among the students, how are we to bank on those who are not students?” he said, drawing attention that they are also the future hope of the country and the driving force of the National Transformation 2050 (TN50).

A total of 402 respondents were involved in the survey, 33.1 per cent of whom were from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Sains Malaysia (47.5 per cent), Universiti Teknologi MARA (15.9 per cent) and other universities (3.5 per cent). — Bernama