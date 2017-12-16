SUPP to open up top spots for contest on Monday

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Dec 16 — Nominations for the top five posts of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will open for three days starting December 18, said president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the positions to be contested at next week’s SUPP triennial delegates conference (TDC) are those of the president, two deputy presidents, secretary-general and treasurer-general.

This will be the first time the party will apply the new voting system introduced following amendments to the party constitution during the 2014 TDC.

He said the delegates will now directly elect candidates to each position for a term of three years, instead of the 125-member central committee that did so previously.

“[However,] those seeking to contest any of these top posts must first be elected into the central committee,” he told reporters after presenting the government’s financial assistance to 21 non-governmental organisations at the SUPP headquarters.

“That means if you are not elected into the CC, then you are not eligible to go for any of the top posts,” he explained.

He said the TDC will first elect members of the central committee while the election for top posts is on December 22.

Dr Sim, who is also the state’s local government and housing minister, said the new system gave members more say in the running of the party.

He said the TDC, to be held from December 21 to 23, is expected to be smooth since the party’s membership list has been vetted by the National Registration Department (NRD).

Previously, there were allegations that deceased members’ names were used to send delegates to the conference.

“Now, we are smart enough to ask the NRD to delete the names of dead members from our membership list as they (NRD) know who has died or is still alive,” he said.