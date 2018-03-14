Supervisor reported missing since last week found dead, in own car

File picture of a policeman guarding a crime scene. A 30-year-old man who was reported missing since last Wednesday was found dead inside his car in Bukit Jalil today. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — A 30-year-old man who was reported missing since last Wednesday was found dead inside his car in Bukit Jalil today.

The victim, identified as Tan Yew Meng, worked as a supervisor in a closed-circuit television company and was from Puchong.

His body was discovered by the public in his silver Nissan Almera that was parked behind a factory along Jalan BK1/18 this afternoon.

Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji said police were alerted and arrived at the scene to find the victim lying on the driver’s seat with the car locked.

He said upon checking through files of missing persons’ report, the victim’s father was alerted to the discovery.

“The father later unlocked the car using the spare keys given to him by the victim prior to this, and then positively identified his son.

“Forensic investigators were later called to the scene where they found a small pot at the front passenger leg room area, filled with ash and several pieces of burnt charcoal,” he said.

Abdul Ghani said they also found a box of charcoal outside the car, next to the front passenger’s door.

Abdul Ghani said CCTV recordings in the area suggested that the victim had gone to park his vehicle behind the factory last Thursday at around 11.25pm, a day after he was reported missing.

He said there were no criminal elements found by investigators after investigating the scene and said the case is classified as sudden death.