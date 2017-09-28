Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT forced to shut down after man ran on track

Thursday September 28, 2017
09:24 PM GMT+8

File picture of a train from the MRT line which runs from Sungai Buloh to Kajang. The MRT service was shut down for a short period this evening after an intruder ran onto the track. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaFile picture of a train from the MRT line which runs from Sungai Buloh to Kajang. The MRT service was shut down for a short period this evening after an intruder ran onto the track. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The MRT Sungai-Kajang line was shut down for an hour this evening after a man ran onto the track.

“There was intrusion @ MRT SBK alignment near Kwasa D'sara & power had 2 be temporarily shut down fr safety & to apprehend intruder,” RapidKL posted in a tweet today.

The company later tweeted, “Intruder apprehended by security. Train service resuming. Thank you.”

A Prasarana spokesman told The Star Online that the track also had to be swept to ensure there were no other intruders.

RapidKL also tweeted that police had taken swift action and were investigating the incident, as well as updates on MRT feeder buses that serviced the affected stations, apologising for the inconvenience caused to their passengers.

The MRT later resumed its service after the track was cleared by RapidKL’s operation team.

The spokesman reminded the public not to enter the track, saying that today’s incident had disrupted the travel of many other commuters.

