Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT forced to shut down after man ran on track

File picture of a train from the MRT line which runs from Sungai Buloh to Kajang. The MRT service was shut down for a short period this evening after an intruder ran onto the track. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The MRT Sungai-Kajang line was shut down for an hour this evening after a man ran onto the track.

“There was intrusion @ MRT SBK alignment near Kwasa D'sara & power had 2 be temporarily shut down fr safety & to apprehend intruder,” RapidKL posted in a tweet today.

MRT Update:There was intrusion @ MRT SBK alignment near Kwasa D'sara & power had 2 be temporarily shut down fr safety &to apprehend intruder — RapidKL 03-78852585 (@MyRapidKL) 28 September 2017

The company later tweeted, “Intruder apprehended by security. Train service resuming. Thank you.”

A Prasarana spokesman told The Star Online that the track also had to be swept to ensure there were no other intruders.

RapidKL also tweeted that police had taken swift action and were investigating the incident, as well as updates on MRT feeder buses that serviced the affected stations, apologising for the inconvenience caused to their passengers.

MRT Update:Swift action by our Ops colleagues&Aux police apprehended the intruder.Investigation is ongoing.Sorry fr the inconvenience caused pic.twitter.com/pXKdYbvhvA — RapidKL 03-78852585 (@MyRapidKL) 28 September 2017

The MRT later resumed its service after the track was cleared by RapidKL’s operation team.

MRT Update: We are sending more trains to ease crowd. Train service for the entire line resuming. We thank you for your patience. — RapidKL 03-78852585 (@MyRapidKL) 28 September 2017

The spokesman reminded the public not to enter the track, saying that today’s incident had disrupted the travel of many other commuters.