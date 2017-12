Sun bear killed after collision with motorcycle on highway

A sun bear was hit by a motorcycle when it was trying to cross the road. ― Picture via Facebook/Raja LepakKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― An adult sun bear was killed after it was hit by a motorcycle at Km347.5 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) near the Kuala Dungun interchange on Sunday evening.

It is understood that the incident occurred around 7pm when the bear was trying to cross the road.

The animal was then hit by a Yamaha 125z.

The rider suffered light injuries and received outpatient treatment at the Hospital Dungun.