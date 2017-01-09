Sultan Nazrin declares Bagan Datuk as 12th district of Perak

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, looks at a board displaying a map and other information about Bagan Datuk. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, Jan 9 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today officially declared Bagan Datuk as the state’s 12th district.

Also gracing the ceremony was Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Among the dignitaries present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and state executive councillors.

The historic event held at Sekolah Menengah Sains Bagan Datuk was also witnessed by more than 10,000 local residents.

With the declaration, the spelling of Bagan Datoh used previously has been changed to Bagan Datuk, effective today, as decided at a state executive council meeting on Nov 22, 2016.

Bagan Datuk, which is 94,969 hectares in size, has a population of 70,300 with their economic activities mainly in the coconut, banana and oil palm sectors, besides fishing, tourism, and small and medium enterprises. — Bernama