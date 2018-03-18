Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Haze

Sultan is pillar of justice, PAS tells Selangor MB

By May Robertson

Sunday March 18, 2018
07:03 AM GMT+8

The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pic) was petitioned by Selangor PAS about their allegedly frozen state allocations. — Bernama picThe Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pic) was petitioned by Selangor PAS about their allegedly frozen state allocations. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Selangor PAS chief Sallehin Mukhyi said his party’s lawmakers petitioned the Sultan about their allegedly frozen state allocations as the Malay Rulers are pillars of justice.

Responding to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who mocked the state assemblymen as childish for involving Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah in the row, he said they were simply keeping the Selangor monarch apprised of developments.

“We submitted the letter simply to let Tuanku know what has happened because he is the pillar of justice for the people,” Sallehin said after a PAS rally last night

“There is no one else we can turn to, because with our previous dealings with the said mentri besar, it has become evident that he does not want to give us the allocations.”

He insisted that PAS representatives were not about to beg for the funds and told Azmin that money could not buy support.

After the issue emerged in January, Azmin denied blocking the allocations to the PAS assemblymen and claimed the disbursements were simply delayed by technical issues.

However, the issue persists nearly two months later.

