Suaram demands cop’s suspension in custodial death case

S. Balamurugan was found dead at the North Klang police headquarters on Wednesday and his body allegedly had bruises and wounds. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Human rights group Suaram called today for the suspension of the investigating officer in the case of a man who died in police custody in Klang.

The non-governmental organisation also demanded an inquest into the death of S. Balamurugan, who was found dead at the North Klang police headquarters on Wednesday and whose body allegedly had bruises and wounds.

“These cases are still happening because there is no truly independent body that can investigate and that has the powers to prosecute enforcement agencies,” Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy said in a statement.

The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) announced yesterday that it has formed a special task force to investigate the 44-year-old’s death.

Balamurugan’s lawyer reportedly said a Klang magistrate had ordered his client’s release so he could receive medical attention after he was seen bleeding severely from the mouth, but the police allegedly refused to follow the court order.