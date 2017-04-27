Students among 33 held at drug party

Some of the suspects arrested by police who stopped their party on Tuesday. — Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Two secondary school girls, aged 14 and 15, and two underage boys were among 33 people arrested after police cut short a drug party taking place at an upscale service apartment in Jalan Sultan Ismail.

The students, from different schools in Sentul, and two boys were arrested with six other women and 23 men, after testing positive for drugs when police busted the party on Tuesday evening.

Those nabbed were aged between 14 and 28.

Fourteen others were released after they tested negative.

Two pills containing powder believed to be methamphetamine were seized from the unit. Police said there could have been more drugs involved.

Dang Wangi police chief Asst Comm Mohd Sukri Kaman said a police team was sent to the unit following a tip-off. Those inside only responded to repeated knocks on the door several minutes later.

Mohd Sukri said that when police arrived at about 6pm, the party had already begun, accompanied by loud music.

“They could have flushed the drugs down the toilet before opening the door,” he said.

Among those arrested was a 22-year-old unemployed man, who had allegedly organised the party and supplied the drugs.

“He had invited several people through word of mouth, who then invited their own friends,” he said.

Mohd Sukri said all those arrested were remanded for three days and would be investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The involvement of students in drug-related activities had been a cause for concern in recent weeks. This comes after Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed revealed 825 students from schools nationwide tested positive for drugs between January and March.

He said on April 1 there were cases of students becoming drug pushers, and called for increased cooperation between the Education Ministry and other stakeholders to curb the problem.

A day earlier, federal police revealed 134 secondary and primary students had been paid by members of syndicates to transport or sell drugs since January.