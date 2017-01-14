Student arrested over Facebook posting about Adenan

A 17-year-old student was arrested today for an alleged defamatory comment she made on Facebook about late Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem. ― Bernama pic

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the girl was arrested at 10.45am today by Mukah CID.

“Her case is being investigated by Bintulu CID under section 500 of the Penal Code and section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,” he said in a statement here today.

He said as of today, 40 police reports had been lodged in 12 police districts. Investigation is being conducted on seven of the reports.

“So far, five individuals have been arrested by Sarawak police for posting defamatory comments regarding the passing of the Chief Minister,” he added. ― Bernama