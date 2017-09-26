Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Rain

Streets closed in Little India during Deepavali mega sale in October

Tuesday September 26, 2017
04:36 PM GMT+8

Muhammad Bakhtiar said the three streets will be closed from 9am to 10pm on Oct 7 and 8 as well as from Oct 14 to 17. — Picture by K.E.OoiMuhammad Bakhtiar said the three streets will be closed from 9am to 10pm on Oct 7 and 8 as well as from Oct 14 to 17. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 26 ― Three streets in the Little India area here will be closed to traffic for six days in conjunction with the Deepavali Festival Mega Sale which will be celebrated on Oct 18.

Penang Island City Council Infrastructure and Traffic Committee alternate chairman, Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said the three streets would be closed from 9am to 10pm on Oct 7 and 8, that is on Saturday and Sunday, as well as from Oct 14 to 17.

"These streets are Penang Street, that is between China Street and Chulia Street, Market Street (between Beach Street and Queen Street) and King Street (between Chulia Street and China Street),” he told a press conference here today.

He added that People's Volunteers Corps (Rela) members would be deployed for traffic control during the closures.

The highlight of the sale is a lucky draw offering various attractive prizes including a Perodua Myvi car to eligible shoppers. ― Bernama

