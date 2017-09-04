Stop to shop at Kelana Jaya LRT station

The Kelana Jaya station has an attraction all its own. — Malay Mail picPETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — Apart from being a modern terminal, the Kelana Jaya LRT station is an attraction in itself.

Apparently, some commuters make it a point to come to the stop to shop at the Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia.

Located on the ground level of the station, the government-owned convenience store offers daily needs and household items at lower prices than most other grocery shops.

A 1,000ml rose-scented shower cream costs RM5.30 which is about half the price of other brands, a two-litre multipurpose floor cleaner is tagged at RM6.89 while most other brands sell theirs from RM10 onwards, a 350g pack of cream crackers costs RM3.85, a pack of 10 free-range chicken eggs is tagged at RM4.85, a 2kg cooking oil is priced at RM9.90, 500ml drinking water for 0.55 sen and more.

Many of the products sold at Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia such as rice, cooking oil, milk powder and diapers bear the logo “Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia”.

On the first floor of the station are other shops such as a 7-Eleven, Guardian Pharmacy, myNews.com, DiGi Telco kiosk as well as Maybank and CIMB ATM machines. The second level is home to Metro Driving Academy and Ramly Burger kiosk.

Pos Laju, the courier arm of Pos Malaysia Bhd, also has an outlet here on the ground floor.

The Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia where goods are comparatively cheaper. — Malay Mail picExtended further towards Putra Heights in Subang Jaya, Selangor about a year ago, with stops at Ara Damansara, CGC-Glenmarie, Taipan, USJ21 and Alam Megah among others, the station is located beside the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) between exit 1108 and 1109.

There is a pedestrian bridge for those who want to get to the other side of the highway where you can find The Sunnah School, a tahfiz (study and memorisation of the Quran) school in which English is the medium of instruction, Sovotel boutique hotel, Wisma MHES, Yayasan Taiwan Buddhist Tzu-Chi Malaysia (Kelana Jaya) and 99 Speedmart mini market.

Located nearby are residential areas namely Taman Mayang (SS25), SS2 Petaling Jaya and Kelana Jaya (SS4 and SS5).

The station is also a taxi and Rapid KL bus hub where buses can take you to Subang Parade, Kelana Centre Point, Kota Damansara (Seksyen 11 and 1), and Putrajaya Sentral among others for a nominal fee.

And, if you plan on going to Paradigm Mall, IPC Shopping Centre or Ikea Damansara, just hop on the free shuttle bus service from here. The departure and return schedule can be viewed on a signboard at the station.

For added convenience, a Park N’ Ride facility is available at the station with a total of 482 parking bays.