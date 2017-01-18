STING members not among seven cops detained over RM6.7m drug seizure, say Kedah police

Kedah police today dismissed claims that Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) members were among seven policemen detained in connection with a RM6.7 million drug seizure on Monday and yesterday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusoff said the report published in an English language newspaper was inaccurate.

“We have to get this straight, the drug syndicate was successfully busted due to STING’s efforts,” he told a press conference at the police headquarters here, today.

Asri said in the raids conducted in Kedah and Kuala Lumpur, STING detained seven policemen including an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and a civilian, all aged between 27 and 43.

He said the officer was detained along with three low-ranking staff members, who were all attached to the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department.

“The three other low-ranking policemen were serving at the Kedah police headquarters and the civilian involved is also from this state,” he said.

He said the men were nabbed in five raids, three conducted in the state and two in Kuala Lumpur, following a year-long surveillance.

“STING managed to seize 75kg of drugs believed to be syabu worth RM5.25 million, 7.4kg heroin base (RM740,000), 4,040 Yaba pills (RM80,800) and 70gms of compressed ganja (RM150) which brings the total to RM6.7 million,” he added.

He said the drug supply, believed to be from a neighbouring country, was for the Penang and Kuala Lumpur markets.

Asri said police would not compromise such activities, even if those involved were from the police force. — Bernama