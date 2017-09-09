Steam removes god-fighting game after Malaysia blocks access

A screenshot of the Steam webpage after Putrajaya restricted access to the online gaming store.KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 ― Steam has taken down a controversial combat video game featuring religious figures after Putrajaya restricted access to the online gaming store.

“This item is currently unavailable in your region,” read the “Fight of Gods” webpage on the entertainment platform late last night.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) yesterday blocked access to the entire gaming store, with Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak reportedly saying that the action was taken to “protect” Malaysian users.

“Fight of Gods” features holy figures from Christianity and Buddhism like Jesus Christ and Buddha, as well as Greek god Zeus and Norse god Odin, who can battle each other. However, the fighting game does not feature any Muslim deity or character.

Local religious leaders had reportedly complained about “Fight of Gods” and urged the government to ban the video game.