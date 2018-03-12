Statelessness in Malaysia on the rise, claims Lawyers for Liberty

Surendran said the number of families from his constituency seeking help from the civil rights group is on the rise despite the government's denial of statelessness in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — With an increase in claims of child statelessness in Malaysia, Lawyers of Liberty’s N. Surendran urged the government to take prompt measures to remedy the situation.

Surendran, who is the MP for Padang Serai, said the number of families from his constituency seeking help from the civil rights group is on the rise despite the government’s denial of statelessness in the country.

“We have come across a large number of cases on a weekly and daily basis. Years back, I had suggested there were 300,000 cases in the country but there are more now coming to us for assistance,” said Surendran at a press conference today.

“We want an explanation as to why this is happening, how many cases there are, and why the government is not able to resolve the problem.”

Also at the press conference, Surendran presented three cases of children who have been denied citizenship.

“Rosiah Abdullah was born in Malaysia and was given up for adoption, but her adoptive mother passed away some years back,” he said.

“She was denied citizenship despite having been born in Malaysia and raised in the country.”

“Rosiah is a top-performing student at the SMK Sg Kapar Indah but she is now unable to apply to university because of her situation,” said Surendran.

He added that the other two children were denied citizenship because one was born at home and another because her parents’ marriage was not registered.

“They are all Malaysians, these children have the right under the Federal Constitution to be Malaysian citizens... yet they have been denied their fundamental right,” said Surendran.

“In modern Malaysia, we have children denied an education, this is a problem.”

He also urged Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to immediately step in and grant the three children citizenship papers.