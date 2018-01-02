SPNB aims to build 15,000 affordable homes nationwide this year

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) aims to build 15,000 units of affordable homes at 10 to 15 per cent below market prices nationwide this year, its chairman Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said.

He said SPNB, through its subsidiary, SPNB Aspirasi Sdn Bhd, would also continue with the third phase of the Sungai Buloh Laguna Biru housing project, involving the construction of 600 condominum units in the third quarter of this year.

“In the first and second phase, we have built 1,240 units of condominiums , priced at RM140,000 and RM160,000 per unit with an area of 850 square feet, and all have been sold.

“For the third phase, we may not be able to sell the condominium at the same price as those in the previous phases. It depends on the specifications and type of house,” he said.

He told this to at the presentation of group life insurance compensation of RM400,000 and funeral expenses of RM2,000 to Rosmaidayu Ismail, the next-of-kin of SPNB employee, Ahmad Azli Mohd, who died from liver cancer in August last year.

The ceremony, which was also attended by SPNB Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ahmad Azizi Ali, was held at the SPNB Headquarters, here today.

Abd Latiff also said that SPNB was on the best platform and level with an income of RM600 million last year, an increase of 13 per cent or RM400 million, from the previous year.

“It means we are making sales of about RM1.5 million a day last year, compared with RM1 million a day in 2016.

“The income does not include people-friendly homes, only the affordable homes such as Aspire Residence in Cyberjaya and Taman Permai Utama in Gurun, Kedah,” he said. — Bernama