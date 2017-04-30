Spiritual surgery, leeching may be banned under new regulations

Datuk Dr S. Jeyaindran says practitioners of banned medical services will be required to undergo a ‘conversion programme’, failing which they would be shuttered.KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 ― Alternative treatments such as bedah batin (spiritual surgery), bekam lintah (leech therapy), and machine acupuncture may be prohibited by the Health Ministry’s traditional and complementary medicine (TCM) council.

The council is currently reviewing such treatments to identify which should be regulated or banned.

Health deputy director-general Datuk Dr S. Jeyaindran said the move is aimed at protecting the public’s safety and health and to weed out unscrupulous practitioners.

Jeyaindran said practitioners of banned medical services will be required to undergo a “conversion programme”, failing which they would be shuttered.

“We will give them enough time to convert their practice or seek other sources of income,” he was quoted by the New Sunday Times as saying.

He explained that certain TCM practices must be banned because of unproven efficacy and potential for harm.

“For instance, though some say machine acupuncture is safe and less painful than normal acupuncture, there are no evidence to support its effectiveness.

“We have also banned therapies using leeches as the health risk is too great, considering infectious diseases can be transmitted when the same leech is used on another patient.”

While the council’s enforcement procedure is still in its interim stage, it may act against errant practitioners if complaints were lodged by the public, he said.

17,826 TCM local practitioners had registered with the ministry as of August last year.