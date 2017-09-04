Special Branch chief Fuzi Harun is new IGP

Former IGP Datuk Seri Khalid Abu Bakar (right) hands over his duties to Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi looking on in Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur September 4, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Special Branch Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has been appointed the new head of police.

Fuzi, who has a decorated career in the force together with his predecessor Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, signed the duty handover document today, witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Fuzi took over from Khalid who retired today.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Shariff will take over from Fuzi as the head of the Special Branch.

Prior to the CID, Mokhtar was the Johor police chief before becoming the head of the narcotics unit in a major reshuffle of the federal police.

Deputy IGP Tan Sri Noor Rashid remains in his current position, but with a promotion in his service grade.

Ahmad Zahid announced the appointments during a press conference at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here, adding that the decisions were made by Police Commission.

Khalid was made IGP in 2013. He is 60 tomorrow, the mandatory retirement age for public officers. — Reuters pic