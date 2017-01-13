South Korean ‘Little Angels’ ballet troupe performs for Najib and wife

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor receiving souvenirs during the ‘An Evening with the Little Angels of Korea’ event at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, January 17, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, 13 Jan — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, attended An Evening With The Little Angels Children Folk Ballet Of South Korea at Seri Perdana here tonight.

The event was held in conjunction with Little Angels’s Malaysia peace tour and goodwill performances to be held at Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur starting tomorrow until Jan 16.

For tonight’s event, the world-class ballet troupe featured their performances which flamboyantly expressed Korean traditional culture of folk songs, dance and pulsating drum-and-gong rhythms.

Comprising mostly girls aged nine to 15 years old, the Little Angels’ tour would be their third visit to Malaysia, with the first in 1974 and second in 1996.

The Little Angels’ Children Folk Ballet of Korea performances at Istana Budaya were organised by Universal Peace Federation of Malaysia, the Women’s Federation for World Peace of Malaysia and the Korean Cultural Foundation, Inc.

Tickets are priced at RM300, RM200 and RM100 with RM40 discounts for students and senior citizens aged from 60, and people can buy via online purchases at www.littleangelsmal.com or ticketing hotline 03-80766500 and 016-3531080.

Net proceeds of the performances would go towards a charity Ajar-Ajar Malaysia, the volunteer-based programme for underprivileged children’s tuition education programmes. — Bernama